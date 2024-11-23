You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate victim from head-on crash in Falmouth

Firefighters extricate victim from head-on crash in Falmouth

November 23, 2024

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a victim from a two-vehicle head-on crash on Trotting Park Road in Falmouth sometime after 4 PM Saturday. The victim was evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

