Firefighters fight brush fire in Falmouth

Firefighters fight brush fire in Falmouth

June 26, 2020

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Falmouth sometime after 4 PM Friday. There was difficult access to the fire off Wellwood Circle near the Ballymeade club. Firefighters used brush breakers and ran extra hose lines to get water to the scene. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

