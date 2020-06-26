FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Falmouth sometime after 4 PM Friday. There was difficult access to the fire off Wellwood Circle near the Ballymeade club. Firefighters used brush breakers and ran extra hose lines to get water to the scene. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters fight brush fire in Falmouth
June 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
