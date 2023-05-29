YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to stabilize a vehicle after it crashed off Route 6 into the median wood line. The crash happened about 11 PM Sunday on Route 6 eastbound near Union Street/Station Avenue (Exit 75). Incredible the driver did not suffer any serious injuries. The left lane was blocked on the highway while officials worked and a heavy duty wrecker was brought in to free the vehicle from its predicament. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Firefighters have to stabilize vehicle to extricate driver after crash into woods off Route 6
May 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
