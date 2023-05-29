Firefighters have to stabilize vehicle to extricate driver after crash into woods off Route 6

YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to stabilize a vehicle after it crashed off Route 6 into the median wood line. The crash happened about 11 PM Sunday on Route 6 eastbound near Union Street/Station Avenue (Exit 75). Incredible the driver did not suffer any serious injuries. The left lane was blocked on the highway while officials worked and a heavy duty wrecker was brought in to free the vehicle from its predicament. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.