BOURNE – Firefighters were called to the Bourne Manor Extended Care facility at 146 MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) about 7:15 PM Tuesday after a report of a burning odor. Because of the size and occupancy additional units were called to assist. Officials believe a faulty rooftop heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters investigate smoke odor at Bourne nursing home
January 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Wellfleet Cultural Council Announces Funding For 23 Outer Cape Projects
- Longtime MBL Lecture Series Continuing
- Mass Health Connector Signup Now, Local Committee Offering Help
- Expanded Polystyrene Recycling Drive Scheduled In Falmouth
- United States Attorney Levy Stepping Down
- New Massachusetts Law Impacts CDL Holders
- Chatham Delegate Elected To Lead Barnstable County Assembly
- State Rep. Chris Flanagan Reportedly Under Federal Investigation
- Mass Maritime Academy 2025 Sea Term Departing
- WaterWORKS Returns, Expands to General Job Seekers
- Orleans Offering Sewer Connection Grants
- Barnstable Town Council Considering Housing at Former Elementary School
- Barnstable County Commissioners Elect New Chair