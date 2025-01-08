You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters investigate smoke odor at Bourne nursing home

January 7, 2025

BOURNE – Firefighters were called to the Bourne Manor Extended Care facility at 146 MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) about 7:15 PM Tuesday after a report of a burning odor. Because of the size and occupancy additional units were called to assist. Officials believe a faulty rooftop heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported.

