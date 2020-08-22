You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters keep outside fire from extending to Hyannis restaurant

Firefighters keep outside fire from extending to Hyannis restaurant

August 22, 2020

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the Black Cat Shack on Ocean Street just before 4 AM. A fire was discovered in the rear of the building along a fence. Quick work kept the flames from spreading into the building. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

