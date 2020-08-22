HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the Black Cat Shack on Ocean Street just before 4 AM. A fire was discovered in the rear of the building along a fence. Quick work kept the flames from spreading into the building. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters keep outside fire from extending to Hyannis restaurant
August 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker Announces Agreements for Offshore Wind Projects
- State Announces Grants for River and Wetland Restoration
- Bourne Republicans Endorse Keyes
- Homeless Prevention Council Hosts 19th Annual Backpack-to-School Program
- Sunday Journal Conversation with Heritage Museum and Gardens
- Sunday Journal Chat With Tom Keyes
- Sunday Journal Conversation with the Homeless Prevention Council
- State Public Health Lab to Upgrade Data System
- Cranberry Farmers Upbeat About Harvest Despite Challenges
- Barnstable Household Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday
- Barnstable County Health Department Outlines School Reopening Guidance
- Wellfleet Extends Beach Sticker Season
- Xiarhos Opposes Mandatory Student Flu Vaccinations