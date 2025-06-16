You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to basement fire in Falmouth

June 16, 2025

Mashpee Fire/CWN

FALMOUTH– Firefighters responded to a reported basement fire in Falmouth sometime after 5 PM Monday. Crews stretched a hose line into the house on Alder Lane as they investigated a smoke condition. A working fire assignment was requested to bring additional personnel to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

