FALMOUTH– Firefighters responded to a reported basement fire in Falmouth sometime after 5 PM Monday. Crews stretched a hose line into the house on Alder Lane as they investigated a smoke condition. A working fire assignment was requested to bring additional personnel to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters respond to basement fire in Falmouth
June 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
