You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to Dunkin’ in Wellfleet after reports of smoke in building

Firefighters respond to Dunkin’ in Wellfleet after reports of smoke in building

October 13, 2024

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the Dunkin’ at 2393 State Highway (Route 6) about 11:30 AM Sunday. The building was evacuated while crews searched for the source of the smoke. No injuries were reported. An electrical inspector was called to the scene.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 