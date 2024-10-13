WELLFLEET – Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the Dunkin’ at 2393 State Highway (Route 6) about 11:30 AM Sunday. The building was evacuated while crews searched for the source of the smoke. No injuries were reported. An electrical inspector was called to the scene.
Firefighters respond to Dunkin’ in Wellfleet after reports of smoke in building
October 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
