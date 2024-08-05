BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a reported fire at a solar farm in Bourne around 2:30 PM Monday. The location is off Scenic Highway near the Cape Cod Aggregates gravel pit. According to reports, the fire was in some electrical equipment. Power was shut off and the fire extinguished. Officials called for Hazardous Materials technicians to respond to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters respond to fire at solar farm in Bourne
August 5, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
