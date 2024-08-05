You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to fire at solar farm in Bourne

Firefighters respond to fire at solar farm in Bourne

August 5, 2024

BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a reported fire at a solar farm in Bourne around 2:30 PM Monday. The location is off Scenic Highway near the Cape Cod Aggregates gravel pit. According to reports, the fire was in some electrical equipment. Power was shut off and the fire extinguished. Officials called for Hazardous Materials technicians to respond to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

