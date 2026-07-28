Updated: Firefighters respond to fire at transfer station in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Firefighters responded to the New Bedford Waster Recycling and transfer facility Tuesday afternoon. Heavy smoke was visible on arrival and crews discovered a large dumpster of trash burning. An excavator was used to pull the garbage apart to completely extinguish it. Mutual aid for additional manpower was called to the scene and to cover the Sandwich fire station.

From Sandwich Fire: On Tuesday at 2:12 PM, the Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at New Bedford Waste Facility – 295 Service Road in Sandwich.

On arrival units found heavy smoke and fire showing from the front compartment of the transfer facility and (2) 30-yard dumpsters involved in fire. A working fire was requested bringing in assistance from COMM FD and West Barnstable FD to the scene. The fire was contained to primarily outside one bay of the facility and the (2) dumpsters were also located outside the facility. The bulk of the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes while another 60 minutes to extinguish including debris outside the building. The business was operational at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

A total of 20 firefighters responded to the scene and remained on scene for 60 minutes. Falmouth, Bourne and Joint Base Fire Departments provided station coverage during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sandwich Fire Department.