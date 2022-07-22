You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to porch fire in Falmouth

July 22, 2022

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a report of a porch fire at an apartment complex at 123 Brick Kiln Road about 5:20 PM Friday. The homeowner was able to put most of the fire out before crews arrived. Firefighters overhauled the scene to make sure the fire was completely out and there was no extension to the residence. No injuries were reported.

