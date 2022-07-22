FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a report of a porch fire at an apartment complex at 123 Brick Kiln Road about 5:20 PM Friday. The homeowner was able to put most of the fire out before crews arrived. Firefighters overhauled the scene to make sure the fire was completely out and there was no extension to the residence. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters respond to porch fire in Falmouth
July 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
