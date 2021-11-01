BREWSTER – Firefighters from several towns responded to a possible house fire at 239 Tubman Road in Brewster around 3:45 PM Monday. Smoke was coming out of the chimney on arrival. Crews stretched a hose line and used a thermal imaging camera to check for fire in the wall near the chimney in the attic. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters respond to possible house fire in Brewster
November 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
