Firefighters respond to possible house fire in Brewster

November 1, 2021

BREWSTER – Firefighters from several towns responded to a possible house fire at 239 Tubman Road in Brewster around 3:45 PM Monday. Smoke was coming out of the chimney on arrival. Crews stretched a hose line and used a thermal imaging camera to check for fire in the wall near the chimney in the attic. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

