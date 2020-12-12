You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to report of smoke showing from unit at Seashore Point in Provincetown

Firefighters respond to report of smoke showing from unit at Seashore Point in Provincetown

December 12, 2020

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the Seashore Point complex on Alden Street shortly before 9 AM Saturday after a report of smoke showing from one of the units. A stove fire was discovered and quickly put out. Smoke was ventilated from the area. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 