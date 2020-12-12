PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the Seashore Point complex on Alden Street shortly before 9 AM Saturday after a report of smoke showing from one of the units. A stove fire was discovered and quickly put out. Smoke was ventilated from the area. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters respond to report of smoke showing from unit at Seashore Point in Provincetown
December 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Hyannis Road Project Begins Monday
- Cape Symphony Offering Music-Grams This Holiday Season
- Cape Cod Healthcare Prepared for Vaccine Distribution
- US Allows Emergency COVID-19 Vaccine in Bid to End Pandemic
- Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed at Monomoy Regional Middle School
- Sunday Journal Chat with the Major Crisis Relief Fund
- Sunday Journal Chat with Dr. John Kalin of Cardiovascular Consultants
- Baker Sends Police Accountability Bill Back to Lawmakers
- Centerville Library to Collect Food for Vets
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Praises New Testing Sites; Calls for More
- EPA Finalizes Stormwater Development Permit Modifications
- Cultural Center Accepting Open Art Submissions
- Resilience Fund Receives More Than $2,500 from Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod