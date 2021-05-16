OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters were called to 90 Joby’s Lane in Osterville about 4 PM Sunday for a reported house fire. Smoke was showing on arrival and crews reportedly discovered a dumpster on fire below a porch. Damage to the house was minimal and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Osterville
May 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
