Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Osterville

Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Osterville

May 16, 2021

OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters were called to 90 Joby’s Lane in Osterville about 4 PM Sunday for a reported house fire. Smoke was showing on arrival and crews reportedly discovered a dumpster on fire below a porch. Damage to the house was minimal and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

