You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to smoke in Bourne historical center

Firefighters respond to smoke in Bourne historical center

March 8, 2022

BOURNE – Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Jonathan Bourne Historical Society on Keene Street about 3:30 AM discovered smoke in the basement of the structure. After investigation it was believed a problem with the electrical service to the building was to blame for the issue. Damage was confirmed to some electrical equipment. No injuries were reported.

