BOURNE – Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Jonathan Bourne Historical Society on Keene Street about 3:30 AM discovered smoke in the basement of the structure. After investigation it was believed a problem with the electrical service to the building was to blame for the issue. Damage was confirmed to some electrical equipment. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters respond to smoke in Bourne historical center
March 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
