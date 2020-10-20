HYANNIS – Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Iyannough Road (Route 132) found smoke coming from a room. Guests evacuated until further investigation revealed some food had burned in the room. Crews ventilated the smoke from the building. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters respond to smoke in Hyannis hotel
October 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
