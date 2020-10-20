You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters respond to smoke in Hyannis hotel

Firefighters respond to smoke in Hyannis hotel

October 19, 2020

HYANNIS – Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Iyannough Road (Route 132) found smoke coming from a room. Guests evacuated until further investigation revealed some food had burned in the room. Crews ventilated the smoke from the building. No injuries were reported.

