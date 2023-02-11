SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant
February 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
