Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant

Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant

February 11, 2023

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported.

