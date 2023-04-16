You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters take roof off car to free driver after rollover crash in Barnstable

Firefighters take roof off car to free driver after rollover crash in Barnstable

April 16, 2023

BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Route 6 in Barnstable around 12:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened westbound before exit 68 (Route 132). Firefighters reportedly removed the roof of the vehicle to free the driver who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic was heavily backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash

