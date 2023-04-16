BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to a rollover crash on Route 6 in Barnstable around 12:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened westbound before exit 68 (Route 132). Firefighters reportedly removed the roof of the vehicle to free the driver who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic was heavily backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash
Firefighters take roof off car to free driver after rollover crash in Barnstable
April 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Work on Route 151 in Mashpee Set to Continue
- Pet Owners Warned To Prepare For Extended Tick Season
- Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Town Meeting Tackling First Major Wastewater Hurdle
- Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Talks First Months, Opioids, and Abortion
- Mashpee Officials Tackle Santuit Pond Pollution
- OpenCape Becomes A Sustaining Sponsor For The Cape Cod Technology Council
- Downtown Hyannis Façade Program Provides New Business Funding
- Patriots’ Day Closures to Impact Local Towns
- Dennis Holding Candidates Forum on April 18
- State Enacts Limits on Chatham Shellfishing
- Update: US Attorney General Gives Statement on Arrest of MA Guardsman Linked to Leaked Classified Documents
- AG Campbell Secures $41M for Massachusetts in JUUL Settlement