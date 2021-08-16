You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life at Harwich crash

Firefighters use Jaws of Life at Harwich crash

August 16, 2021

Jake O’ Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of an Acura coupe involved in a collision with a ten wheel dump truck in Harwich. The crash happened at the intersection of Depot Street and Old Chatham Road sometime before 10 AM Monday. Once extricated, the car driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

