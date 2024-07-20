You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free an occupant of a traffic crash

July 19, 2024

BOURNE – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a traffic crash Friday evening. The collision happened on Bournedale Road west of Herring Pond Road around 10:20 PM. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

