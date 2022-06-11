MASHPEE – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a driver after a car vs tree crash in Mashpee. The crash happened on Wading Place Road just after midnight. Officials called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate how the crash happened.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs tree crash in Mashpee
June 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
