Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs tree crash in Mashpee

June 11, 2022

MASHPEE – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a driver after a car vs tree crash in Mashpee. The crash happened on Wading Place Road just after midnight. Officials called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate how the crash happened.

