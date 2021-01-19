You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after Hyannis crash

Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after Hyannis crash

January 19, 2021

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to lose control and crash through a fence and into two parked vehicles. The crash happened on Barnstable Road (Airport access section) behind Tracy Volkswagen about 4:20 PM. Two vehicles on the car lot were hit. Hyannis firefighters had to extricate the driver using the Jaws of Life. He did not appear seriously injured but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

