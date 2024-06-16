You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free occupant after multi-vehicle crash in Falmouth

June 16, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free an occupant from a multi-vehicle crash in Falmouth. The collision happened about 6:40 PM Sunday on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Cloverfield Way. Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

