FALMOUTH – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free an occupant from a multi-vehicle crash in Falmouth. The collision happened about 6:40 PM Sunday on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Cloverfield Way. Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free occupant after multi-vehicle crash in Falmouth
June 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
