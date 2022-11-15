EASTHAM – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a crash scene in Eastham late Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Fairway Restaurant. It was not believed any of the injuries were life-threatening. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
November 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
