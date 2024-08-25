You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim from crash in Bourne

Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim from crash in Bourne

August 24, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a person from a pickup truck following a crash in Bourne. The collision happened shortly before 10:30 PM Saturday on Sandwich Road at Long Boat Road. Once extricated, the victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 