BOURNE – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a person from a pickup truck following a crash in Bourne. The collision happened shortly before 10:30 PM Saturday on Sandwich Road at Long Boat Road. Once extricated, the victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim from crash in Bourne
August 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- RFK Jr. Suspends His Presidential Bid, Backs Donald Trump
- Longtime Philanthropist Receives the Cape and Islands United Way Woman of Impact Award
- Falmouth Woman Charged and Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
- Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings
- Multiple Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At Nantucket Restaurant
- Improvements To Trail Managed By JFK Museum Celebrated
- Dennis Proposed Family Shelter Conflict Escalates
- Comcast Donates 100 Laptops to Falmouth Service Center
- Barnstable Prepares For Second Summer Celebration As Summer Closes
- WATCH: Mashpee Selectboard member John Cotton discusses how he discovered the joys of Pickleball.
- Provincetown Gets Important Grant Benefiting Sewer System
- Lewis Bay Reopened For Shellfishing
- County Delegates Asks Governor To Stop Machine Gun Project