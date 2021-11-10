HYANNIS – Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to a crash scene in Hyannis about 4:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Ridgewood Avenue near Center Street. Once freed from the Honda Accord, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area while the scene was worked.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim of crash in Hyannis
November 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
