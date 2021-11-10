You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim of crash in Hyannis

Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim of crash in Hyannis

November 10, 2021

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to a crash scene in Hyannis about 4:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Ridgewood Avenue near Center Street. Once freed from the Honda Accord, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area while the scene was worked.

