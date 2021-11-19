FALMOUTH – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a two-vehicle crash in Falmouth Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 5 PM in front of 748 Teaticket Highway (Route 28). The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Firefighters use Jaws of Lifw to free crash victim in Falmouth
November 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Animal Rescue League of Boston Celebrates 100 Years on Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – New Implanted Data Tags Track Turtles Long-Term After Rescue
- Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge Record Donation with Founder Billy Starr
- House Moves Toward OK of Sweeping Social, Climate Bill
- Governors Abandon Pact to Reduce Transportation Pollution
- Yarmouth Food Pantry to Benefit From Weekend Golf Event
- 3G Phase Out Means Many Old Cell Phones Won’t Work
- Gov. Baker Helps Kick Off Wind Farm Construction
- FEMA Awards $22 Million For State COVID Shelter Costs
- All Massachusetts Adults Now Eligible for COVID Booster Shot
- Ban on Maine Lobster Fishing to Save Whales is Back, Court Rules
- Preservation Grants Provided for Sites in Falmouth, Nantucket
- Harwich Providing Firewood for Residents in Need