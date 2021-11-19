You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters use Jaws of Lifw to free crash victim in Falmouth

November 19, 2021

FALMOUTH – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a two-vehicle crash in Falmouth Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 5 PM in front of 748 Teaticket Highway (Route 28). The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

