Firefighters use the Jaws of Life to free crash victim in Brewster

January 19, 2025

BREWSTER – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim after a car vs tree crash in Brewster. The collision happened on Millstone Road at Baron’s Way. Once freed, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Brewster Police are investigating if poor weather was a factor in the crash.

