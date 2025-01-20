BREWSTER – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim after a car vs tree crash in Brewster. The collision happened on Millstone Road at Baron’s Way. Once freed, the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Brewster Police are investigating if poor weather was a factor in the crash.
Firefighters use the Jaws of Life to free crash victim in Brewster
January 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
