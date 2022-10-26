FIrefighters use the Jaws of Life to free crash victim in Hyannis





HYANNIS – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free an occupant of a vehicle involved in a side impact crash in Hyannis. The crash happened shortly after 4 PM Wednesday at the intersection of Phinney’s Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Motorists were urged to see alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN