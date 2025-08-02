You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters work to free child from swing at Wellfleet playground

Firefighters work to free child from swing at Wellfleet playground

August 1, 2025

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet firefighters worked for nearly an hour to carefully free a child who became struck in a swing. It happened at the Mayo Beach playground on Kendrick Avenue about 7:30 PM Friday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. No further details were immediately available.

