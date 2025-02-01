You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fireplace fire extends into wall of Harwich home

Fireplace fire extends into wall of Harwich home

February 1, 2025

HARWICH – A fire in the fireplace extended into the walls of a Harwich residence. Firefighters responded to the ranch style building on Oak Street south of Long Pond Drive sometime after 4:30 PM Satutday and opened up the wall and doused the flames. No injuries were reported.

