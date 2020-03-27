First COVID-19 case in Dennis



DENNIS – The Town of Dennis reports that they were notified today of its first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19). All proper protocols, including contact investigation and notification, are being followed by the Visiting Nurses Association of Cape Cod in coordination with the Dennis Health Department. Close contacts of the positive case have been notified by the Visiting Nurses Association and are following CDC guidelines for self-quarantine. Due to privacy laws, no further details about the patient will be provided.

CWN will update the COVID-19 status later this afternoon in this article when the next update from the Mass Department of Public Health is released. We will bring you any bulletins at once.

