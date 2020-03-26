First positive COVID-19 case in Truro, now 5 cases in Provincetown



TRURO – Town officials were notified today of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Truro.

Due to privacy requirements identifying information of this case will not be released.

The individual is in isolation and close contacts of the individual are being contacted and directed to self-quarantine. This is a crucial time i n infection control. Maintaining social distancing, limiting exposure to others proper respiratory etiquette and vigilant handwashing are essential to slowing the spread of the virus. We encourage our residents to stay at home as much as possible in the coming days in accordance with the directives from Governor Baker https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-essential-services.

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath please contact your primary care physician. More information about COVID-19 can be found at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website at https://www.mass.gov/orgs/department-of-public-health

For questions about COVID-19, please call 2-1-1 or visit www.https://mass211.org For information about the Town of Truro and COVID-19, please visit www.truro-ma.gov And please stay well!

Meanwhile in a small announcement on the town’s website, Provincetown officials reported 5 cases in their town, up from the original two reported on on Sunday.