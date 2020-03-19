First presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Harwich



HARWICH – The Town of Harwich announces its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Due to privacy requirements, the demographics of this case will remain anonymous. The close contacts of the positive case have been notified by the Visiting Nurse Association and are following CDC guidelines for self- quarantine.

With increased testing capabilities and community spread of COVID-19, having a positive case in Town was inevitable. This increased testing will result in more cases throughout Cape Cod in the coming days and weeks.

This is a crucial time in infection control. Maintaining social distancing, limiting exposure to others, avoiding crowded places and vigilant handwashing are vital steps in slowing the spread of this disease.

Information about coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19 can be found at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website and also by calling 2-1-1 or visiting https://mass211.org/ where you are able to live chat with a person.