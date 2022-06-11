You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fisherman airlifted after amputating two fingers at sea

Fisherman airlifted after amputating two fingers at sea

June 11, 2022

ORLEANS – A fisherman reportedly amputated two fingers while at sea Saturday morning. The victim came in by boat to Rock Harbor in Orleans sometime after 8:30 AM Saturday morning. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

