ORLEANS – A fisherman reportedly amputated two fingers while at sea Saturday morning. The victim came in by boat to Rock Harbor in Orleans sometime after 8:30 AM Saturday morning. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Fisherman airlifted after amputating two fingers at sea
June 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
