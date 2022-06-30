Fitchburg man found guilty in OUI crash after chase in July 2020



BARNSTABLE – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Robert J. Leonard, (DOB 11/08/1953) of Fitchburg, was found Guilty of several offenses after a jury trial before the Honorable Edward F. X. Lynch, in the Barnstable District Court. The jury found Leonard guilty of Operating under the Influence of Liquor – 5th Offense, two counts of Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a License Suspended for OUI, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, Failure to Stop for Police, and Resisting Arrest. After trial, the Judge sentenced the defendant to 6 ½ years committed to the Barnstable County Correctional Facility with 10 years concurrent probation.

The charges stem from an incident on July 18, 2020, when a motorist called Sandwich Police to report a motor vehicle operating erratically. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however Leonard refused to stop and instead led police on an approximately 14-mile pursuit through Sandwich, Bourne, and Plymouth. Sandwich Police terminated the pursuit. The defendant’s vehicle was later discovered in a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth. After a brief foot chase police were able to apprehend the defendant. Police at the scene observed the defendant to be under the influence of alcohol. The defendant’s license was suspended due to prior OUI convictions.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Max Mitrokostas and investigated by the Sandwich Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.