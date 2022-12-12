BOURNE – A five vehicle crash slowed the evening commute coming off-Cape. The crash happened just after 4:30 PM on Route 3 just over the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute
December 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
