Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute

December 12, 2022

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A five vehicle crash slowed the evening commute coming off-Cape. The crash happened just after 4:30 PM on Route 3 just over the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

