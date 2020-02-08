Five injured in collision involving Wareham cruiser



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On Saturday, February 8, at 11:15 a.m. Wareham Police Officer Aaron Pacheco was involved in a motor vehicle accident while responding to an emergency call. The crash occurred on Cranberry Highway at the traffic lights, near the Cranberry Plaza and Home Depot intersection. Three cars including a Wareham Police cruiser were damaged. Officer Pacheco and four other people were transported to Tobey Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Wareham Fire and EMS units were assisted by a Bourne Fire ambulance at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by Sergeant Paul Somers.

The initial call Officer Pacheco was responding to was an accident near Midas. One person from that scene was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Officer Steve Joy is investigating this accident.