Five vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6

Five vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6

July 1, 2023

HARWICH – A five vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6. The crash happened about 3:15 PM Saturday on Route 6 east of the lane drop on the Harwich/Dennis town line. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Residual delays were likely for a time.

