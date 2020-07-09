Flash Flood Watch from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning



Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

406 PM EDT Thu Jul 9 2020

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

* From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

* Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected across southern New England. The heaviest rainfall will occur Friday night into Saturday morning, where locally higher amounts may occur and cause flash flooding.

* Significant flooding of urban areas and small streams is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.