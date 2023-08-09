Flood Watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

237 PM EDT Wed Aug 9 2023

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…Portions of Massachusetts, including the following areas, Barnstable MA, Central Middlesex MA, Dukes MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Northern Bristol MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Southern Worcester MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. Portions of Rhode Island, including the following areas, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI.

* WHEN…From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Very wet antecedent conditions and one hour flash flood guidance below an inch and a half combined with the potential for an additional 2-4 inches of rain to fall will result in renewed flooding concerns, particularly in communities who received more than 3 inches of rain on

Tuesday.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.