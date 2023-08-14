Flood Watch overnight into Tuesday morning, marginal risk of severe weather





Flood Watch

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

333 PM EDT Mon Aug 14 2023

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts.

* WHEN…From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through noon Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are expected toward daybreak Tuesday into Tuesday morning. A quick 1-2 inches of rain with localized 3 inch amounts are possible. The bulk of this rain may occur in just 2 hours…possibly coinciding with part of the Tuesday morning rush hour. This may result in pockets of significant street flooding particularly in the vulnerable urban centers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.



From NWS discussion: Low Risk for a Tornado/Waterspout near the south coast Tue AM…

The severe weather potential on Tuesday is low and if it were to happen would be localized. That being said…there is the low risk for isolated wind damage potentially in the form of a tornado/waterspout near the south coast. If this were to occur it would likely be on the warm front/triple point where low level helicity can be enhanced. The Colorado State Machine Learning Probabilities and the HRRR Neural Network do indicate some low probabilities of this occurring near the south coast. So this is certainly something will we will need to watch closely because some of the guidance does indicate a really well defined triple point/warm front. This will be a nowcast type of forecast and will be dependent on mesoscale factors as well as the track of the triple point/warm front.