Flooding Causes Loss of Power at West Falmouth Fire Station

FALMOUTH – Officials in Falmouth report that in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 28th, Fire Department personnel who were on duty at the West Falmouth Fire Station as of 6:00 PM the previous day discovered the Station had lost primary power and subsequently the generator ceased operating due to flooding in the basement. The flooding is believed to have been caused by a failed water heater. The power source has now been shut off and the water has been removed from the basement. The boiler, water heater, and an electrical switch for the generator will all need to be replaced due to the damage caused by the flooding. The Station presently has no heat or plumbing and the expectation is that these utilities will not be restored until a new boiler can be installed. Town personnel from multiple departments are collaborating to undertake the required repairs as soon as possible. In the interim, Fire personnel and equipment are being temporarily relocated.

An update will be provided when more is known about the timeline for required repairs and re‐opening the West Falmouth Fire Station.