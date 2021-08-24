You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Fluid spill closes westbound ramp from Route 124 to Route 6 for two hours

Video report: Fluid spill closes westbound ramp from Route 124 to Route 6 for two hours

August 24, 2021

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN


HARWICH – Around noon Tuesday, an unknown vehicle spilled a slippery fluid on the westbound exit 82 (old exit 10) onramp from Route 124 to Route 6. Harwich Fire and Police responded to the scene immediately and shut down the ramp. Harwich Firefighters put down Speedy Dry and called for the Harwich Public Works to bring a sand truck because of the length and width of the spill. The ramp was closed for approximately two hours. Officials are trying to locate the vehicle involved.

ha082421 Fluid spill route 6 ramp from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

