Following crash, Harwich man cited for racing and speeding



YARMOUTH – A Harwich man was cited Friday evening following a crash that occurred after his speeding car careened over a raised median. Yarmouth Police Officer Golden was monitoring traffic on Willow Street when he noticed two vehicles driving at a high speed. When he activated the radar in his police cruiser, the speed registered 109 miles per hour. Willow Street is a two-lane divided highway with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

As the vehicles approached Officer Golden’s location, a BMW sedan braked abruptly and lost control, crossing both lanes of traffic and careened over the raised center median. The other vehicle, which was described as a black sedan, continued speeding past.

When Officer Golden checked on the driver to see if he was injured, he identified him as Anthony Folkes, 35, from Harwich. Folkes was issued a criminal complaint for Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Racing, and Speeding. In addition to these charges, a request for an Immediate Threat License Suspension was filed.

The incident is still under investigation, and we urge anyone with information about the second vehicle to call Officer Golden at 508-775-0445.