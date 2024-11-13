You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Followup: Daylight images of Hyannis blaze

Followup: Daylight images of Hyannis blaze

November 13, 2024



HYANNIS – Daylight revealed the scope of the devastation at the overnight blaze in Hyannis. Flames tore through a commercial building at 70 Center Street about 12:30 AM. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

