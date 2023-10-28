You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Football player injured at Falmouth High School

Football player injured at Falmouth High School

October 27, 2023

FALMOUTH – A football player was injuring during a game in Falmouth about 7 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to Falmouth High School on Gifford Street Extension. The victim reportedly suffered a possible broken leg and was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

