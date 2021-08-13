Forestdale man is under arrest after allegedly breaking into a South Sandwich home



SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that on Thursday at 5:48 PM, they received 911 calls from a residence on Widow Coombs Walk for a report of a male who broke into their residence.

Upon arrival, officers observed a naked male lying in a bed at the residence. The male was later identified as 27-year-old Joseph Robertson of Forestdale. Officers began speaking to Robertson when he jumped off the bed and lunged toward them. Officers were able to restrain

Robertson and place him in handcuffs.

Upon further investigation, officers learned there was an altercation inside the residence which left a 68-year-old male with minor injuries. The male was evaluated by the Sandwich Fire Department and refused transport to the hospital. Officers also learned there was another altercation which occurred at a different residence. The second victim was not injured and did not require medical attention.

Robertson was placed under arrest for B&E Daytime Placing a Person in Fear, Assault and Battery on a Person Over 60, Strangulation, Assault and Battery, and Resisting Arrest. Robertson was held on $20,000 cash bail and will appear in Barnstable District Court on Friday August 13, 2021.