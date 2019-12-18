Former Cape Cod Bookkeeper indicted a second time on embezzlement charges



BOSTON, MA – The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston reports that a Cape Cod woman was indicted on federal charges yesterday in connection with embezzling more than $390,000 from an employer.

Jessica L. Greenan, 42, of Centerville, formerly an employee of a Cape Cod construction company, was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Greenan was previously indicted in September 2019 for embezzling $1.1 million from a previous employer, and is pending trial in that case. Several of the charges in the new indictment are alleged to have occurred after Greenan was released on conditions in the earlier prosecution.

The most recent indictment alleges that Greenan embezzled funds from the construction company while she was employed as a bookkeeper between August 2018 and September 2018. Greenan allegedly made more than $5,300 in unauthorized charges to a company credit card, embezzled more than $287,000 from company bank accounts to pay her own credit cards, converted more than $11,000 of company funds to pay her auto loans, forged the company owner’s signature to transfer company funds to conceal her frauds, and fraudulently obtained more than $6,300 in unauthorized payroll after her employment had been terminated.

Each charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater, forfeiture, and restitution. Each charge of bank fraud provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, a fine of $1 million, forfeiture, and restitution. The charge of aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two year prison sentence, which must be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed in the case. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Kristina O’Connell, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation in Boston made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor A. Wild of Lelling’s Securities & Financial Fraud Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.