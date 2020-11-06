Former Cape Cod bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement charges in two criminal cases



BOSTON, MA – A Cape Cod woman pleaded guilty today to charges in two separate criminal cases for embezzling more than $1.3 million from two previous employers.

Jessica L. Greenan, 42, of Centerville, pleaded guilty to charges in two separate criminal cases. Greenan pleaded guilty to a September 2019 indictment charging five counts of wire fraud and five counts of filing false federal tax returns for embezzling $1.1 million from a previous employer. She also pleaded guilty to a December 2019 indictment charging seven counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft for embezzling more than $390,000 from a different employer. Several of the charges in the December indictment occurred after Greenan was released on conditions in the earlier prosecution. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Feb. 25, 2021.

At the plea, Greenan acknowledged embezzling company funds from a Hyannis company for which she handled bookkeeping and payroll services. From October 2014 until she was terminated in March 2018, Greenan embezzled $1,135,460, including 536 occasions when she wired funds from the store’s operating bank account to pay her credit card bills. Greenan doctored the company bank statements and internal records to make the payments to her credit cards appear to be legitimate expenses, and also failed to report any of her illegal income to the IRS over the five year duration of the embezzlement scheme, thereby evading more than $325,000 in federal taxes.

After Greenan was fired by the first employer, she obtained employment as the bookkeeper for a Cape Cod construction company in August 2018 and immediately began stealing company funds. Until her new scheme was discovered, Greenan embezzled more than

$287,000 by wiring payments from a company bank account to pay her credit cards, made more than $5,300 in unauthorized charges to a company credit card, and converted more than $11,000 of company funds to pay auto loans. Greenan forged the company owner’s signature to transfer company funds, and then fraudulently obtained more than $6,300 in unauthorized payroll after her employment had been terminated.

Each charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater, forfeiture and restitution to the victim. Each charge of bank fraud provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, a fine of $1 million, forfeiture and restitution. Each charge of false tax returns carries a sentence up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution to the IRS. The charge of aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two year prison sentence to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joleen Simpson, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation in Boston made the announcement today. The Chatham Police Department provided assistance with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Victor A. Wild of Lelling’s Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit is prosecuting the cases.