Former school bus driver indicted on sexual assault charges after second victim comes forward



BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that a Barnstable County Grand Jury has returned indictments against Jeffrey Hyland, 80-years-old, of West Yarmouth, for 2 counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault and Battery on child less than 14 years old, 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment of a Child, and Intimidation of a Witness.

The indictments arise out of two separate incidents that occurred in the town of Barnstable. On September 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM, the Barnstable Police received a report of an alleged indecent assault and battery on a juvenile female by her male bus driver. Upon further

investigation, the Barnstable Police Department was able to recover corroborating evidence of the alleged incident. On October 3,2023, it was reported to the Barnstable Police that another juvenile victim had alleged that the same bus driver, Jeffrey Hyland had inappropriately touched them on or about September 5, 2023.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Barnstable Police Department. Chief of Child Protection Unit Assistant District Attorney Vanessa Madge and Victim Witness Assistant Kori McGrath will be prosecuting the case. Due to the nature of these charges The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against the defendant Jeffery Hyland at this time. No arraignment date has been set for Jeffrey Hyland at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.